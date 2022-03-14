WESTMINSTER, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting Monday morning that left one person injured, authorities said in a news release.
Police received a report around 11 a.m. that a man had been shot inside a mobile home at Shady Pines Park off Back Westminster Road, according to the release from Vermont State Police.
The release says the investigation remains in the early stages but that initial findings indicate the owner of the home encountered “two intruders” — a man and a woman — and shot at them, hitting the man.
The man was driven to the urgent care center in Bellows Falls and later transferred by helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, according to State Police. The extent of his injuries was unknown, the release, which was issued around 2 p.m., states.
The release did not specify how the "intruders" had entered the home, whether they were armed or whether they will face criminal charges. Adam Silverman, the public information officer for the Vermont State Police, said in an email that the man who was shot had the only reported injury. Silverman declined to comment further, citing the ongoing investigation.
State Police ask anyone with information to call the Westminster barracks at 802-722-4600.