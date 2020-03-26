Vermont has seen a sixth death associated with an outbreak of COVID-19 at a Burlington health-care facility, a top health official announced Wednesday, while expressing alarm at the rise of known cases of the contagious respiratory disease in the state.
To illustrate this, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine stood next to a chart with vertical bars representing the cumulative number of confirmed cases, day by day, through March 23.
The first known presumptive COVID-19 positive in Vermont was announced March 7. As of Wednesday, the case tally had hit 123.
“I think just eyeballing this [chart], everyone can see that this does not represent linear growth,” Levine said. “This is termed ‘exponential growth.’ And we don’t yet know what the days to come hold, but we can anticipate everything will get higher.”
In New Hampshire, officials announced 29 more coronavirus cases Wednesday.
To date, Vermont has announced eight deaths among COVID-19 patients, including six associated with the outbreak at Burlington Health & Rehab, according to Levine.
A Vermont Department of Health spokesman said Wednesday he was not able to provide information about the people’s approximate age and whether they had pre-existing medical conditions. But Levine offered a general description during that morning’s press briefing.
“To be fair, these are every single one a tragedy in itself, but most of the deaths there were in individuals who were very medically complex, may have had advanced dementia and did not have goals of care that were going to indicate they would be going to a hospital for full resuscitative efforts,” he said. “But nonetheless, were it not for coronavirus, they would still be with us.”
And he still voiced alarm at the pace of Vermont’s fatalities.
“I’m very concerned about the slope of that curve and very concerned in our small state about the number of deaths we’ve had,” he said.
Gov. Phil Scott also took to the podium to talk about his new “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order that went into effect Wednesday at 5 p.m. Under the directive, which comes with a three-week time frame that can be lengthened or shortened as needed, people have been told to stay home as much as possible, and all in-person operations for most businesses and nonprofit organizations in the state are suspended. Exceptions have been carved out for companies deemed essential to public safety and health, and national and economic security, such as grocery stores and pharmacies, fuel companies and health-care facilities.
“I need you to stay home. Doing so will save lives. It’s just that simple,” Scott said to Vermonters, while noting that people can still get outdoors to run critical errands or take dogs for walks. “Just keep your distance from others while doing so.”
Also on Wednesday, Scott announced the suspension of Amtrak service starting Thursday.
New Hampshire’s numbers
As of Wednesday, the Granite State’s own count of COVID-19 deaths had held at one — a Hillsborough County resident who died over the weekend. State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan has described the man as over 60 with multiple underlying medical conditions.
Also Wednesday, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced 29 more positive COVID-19 test results — 14 involving residents of Rockingham County, eight of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, two residents of Manchester, two of Strafford County, and one each of Belknap, Grafton and Merrimack counties. The release does not provide details on the patients’ medical histories or ages, other than to say all but one of them are adults. The other patient is described simply as a girl under the age of 18.
Of New Hampshire’s 137 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 19 patients have been hospitalized, according to the state health department.