For the first time since 2014, Vermont has seen a year-over-year decrease in opioid-related deaths, according to the latest data from the state’s health department.
The figures, released last month, show a 15 percent decline in opioid deaths, from 130 in 2018 to 111 in 2019.
New Hampshire also reported a lower number of overall drug-related deaths in 2019 for the second year in a row.
In a news release, health officials linked Vermont’s decrease to the state’s efforts to combat the opioid crisis, including providing rapid access to medication-assisted treatment. The release also cites statewide distribution of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone, safe drug-disposal stations, syringe service programs and a statewide network of recovery centers.
“Vermont has long been laying the groundwork in addressing opioid use disorder to reach this significant milestone,” Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said in a prepared statement. “The more lives we can save, the more Vermonters we can help on their path to recovery.”
As in New Hampshire, fentanyl continues to be involved in a majority of Vermont’s drug deaths, the data show.
The number of fentanyl deaths dropped last year — from 100 in 2018 to 95 in 2019 — but the synthetic opioid accounted for 86 percent of opioid deaths reported in that latter year. In 2018, 77 percent of deaths were attributed to fentanyl.
Deaths involving heroin, however, were cut nearly in half from 2018, to 37 in 2019. Thirty-five of these deaths were attributed to the use of heroin and fentanyl in combination, representing 32 percent of the state’s overall drug fatalities last year.
Aside from opioids, Vermont’s data show drug deaths involving cocaine continuing to increase. The number of cocaine-related deaths in 2019 surpassed the number involving heroin for the first time since 2010, the data show.
Cocaine was present in 43 percent of drug deaths, up from 36 percent in 2018.
Health officials noted in Wednesday’s news release that although the progress to date is significant, there is no “defined finish line” for the opioid crisis.
“We are all adapting to changes during the [COVID-19] pandemic, and substance use treatment is no exception,” Levine said. “Getting treatment is safe and necessary, and we will do all we can to see more Vermonters succeed in their recovery.”
Those seeking recovery can find more information on Vermont’s hub-and-spoke program at blueprintforhealth.vermont.gov
For Cheshire County residents, The Doorway — part of New Hampshire’s hub-and-spoke recovery system — is currently at 640 Marlboro Road in Keene (the Curran Building on Route 101) and is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Doorway is moving on May 15 to 24 Railroad St.
Support through New Hampshire’s 24/7 hotline is available at 211.