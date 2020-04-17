Five more of Vermont’s COVID-19 patients have died, the state health department announced Thursday, bringing the total number of known deaths to 35.
The state also announced nine additional positive test results for the viral respiratory disease, bringing the total to 768 out of 11,507 tests conducted to date.
Thirty-three people were in hospitals with COVID-19 while the cases of another 25 hospitalized patients were being investigated.
A news release from the Vermont Department of Health does not indicate the ages of the five additional people who died or whether they had pre-existing conditions.
Information available from the state’s online data dashboard indicates that, to date, the age group with the greatest number of confirmed cases (155) in Vermont is 50 to 59, followed by 60 to 69 (121), and 30 to 39 (113).