BRATTLEBORO — Vermont state health officials say they’re investigating a “small cluster of COVID-19 cases in Windham County.”
The cluster appears to be limited to a group of people with family ties to one another, the Vermont Department of Health said in a news release Tuesday.
The release does not reveal exactly how many people were infected or where in the county they live. The state is not releasing further details to protect those people’s privacy, according to the release.
In an effort to prevent further spread, the state health department is identifying and contacting people who may have been exposed to advise them about testing and, if necessary, isolation or quarantine.
Health officials are also reminding people to wear face coverings, stay six feet away from others, wash their hands regularly and stay home if sick.
The department’s Brattleboro office is conducting testing Wednesday, and people do not need appointments if they’ve been contacted by the health department.
Other Vermonters who want to be tested for COVID-19 can sign up at https://humanresources.vermont.gov/popups.
As of Tuesday morning, there had been 91 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windham County, out of a statewide total of 1,164. It is not clear if the cluster has been added to that tally yet.