BURLINGTON, Vt. — No state is being left behind, it seems, in the fall surge of coronavirus cases, and Vermont is no exception.
As the Vermont Department of Health on Sunday reported the largest number of coronavirus cases in a single day since early last spring, state officials called on residents to observe health guidance to protect themselves and others, as well as to help keep the state’s economy and schools open.
The health department on Sunday reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 and one death associated with the coronavirus, the first since July 28. The death toll in Vermont now stands at 59. More than 2,300 in Vermont have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
The state is experiencing a steady increase in cases, officials say, and the health department is investigating more outbreaks than at any time since the pandemic began. Many of the cases have been traced to social gatherings where guidance on mask-wearing and physical distancing was not being followed.
Gov. Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Mark Levine issued a warning to Vermont residents on Sunday to “avoid unnecessary travel, including for the upcoming holidays, and to limit the size of gatherings.”
The state is now advising that private social gatherings remain limited to 10 people.
Vermont recently imposed quarantine requirements on people traveling from counties in the northeastern U.S. with COVID-19 case counts of at least 400 per million.
Residents of every county in New Hampshire are now required to quarantine when they travel to Vermont for nonessential reasons. The restrictions do not apply to people coming to Vermont for essential purposes, including commuting to work, attending school, receiving medical care and buying groceries.
Vermont requires a 14-day quarantine, or seven days after a negative test. People traveling by car may quarantine in their home states before arriving. Those coming by other means must quarantine after arrival.