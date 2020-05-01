Two more of Vermont’s COVID-19 patients have died, and four more people have tested positive for the disease, the state’s health department announced Thursday.
Vermont’s 866 confirmed cases as of that morning were drawn from 15,652 tests. Although the state’s daily update does not specify the age of the two additional people who died — bringing the total to 49 — statistics on the Vermont Department of Health’s website show that 20 of the deaths tallied to date involved people 80 or older, 16 were in their 70s, 10 were in their 60s, and the remaining three were between 30 and 60.
Two of the four new COVID-19 positives are from Chittenden County, one is from Rutland County, and one is from Washington County.
State officials announced plans earlier this week for an expansion of COVID-19 testing, as part of Vermont’s ongoing efforts to stem the spread of the disease.
Through a phased-in process over the next month, Vermont aims to go from an average of about 2,000 tests per week to as many as 7,500 per week, according to information provided by the office of Gov. Phil Scott.
Scott also announced limited steps to loosen his stay-at-home order.