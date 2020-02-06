WESTMINSTER, Vt. — Vermont State Police say they’re looking for the owners of property they believe was stolen in a spate of thefts and burglaries in southeastern Vermont in 2016 and 2017.
After the conclusion of those cases, State Police still had some items whose owners had not been identified, according to a news release Tuesday.
“These items include assorted small and large tools, building materials, electronics, and various household items,” the release said.
Anyone who wants to claim their property or provide a description of what they’re missing can contact Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson at the Westminster barracks at jesse.robson@vermont.gov or 802-722-4670.
The thefts occurred in Windham and Windsor counties, the release said.