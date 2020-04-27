VERNON, Vt. — A wanted fugitive facing a felony charge of stealing property in New Hampshire was arrested late Saturday afternoon while allegedly trying to break into his parents’ home, according to Vermont State Police.
Derek Coleman, 49, was arrested when state police responded to a call saying Coleman was “drunk and breaking into” the home on Fort Bridgeman Road, Trooper John Waitekus said. Coleman doesn’t live in the home, Waitekus said.
Upon investigation, police found that Coleman is a wanted fugitive from justice. Coleman was transported to the state police barracks in Westminster and charged with unlawful mischief, violating his Vermont court conditions that he not be charged with another crime,and resisting arrest.
Held on $20,000 bail, he is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court in Windham Monday afternoon.