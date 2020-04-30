MONTPELIER, Vt. — State officials announced plans Wednesday for a major expansion of COVID-19 testing as part of Vermont’s ongoing efforts amid the pandemic.
Through a phased-in process over the next month, Vermont aims to go from an average of about 2,000 tests per week to as many as 7,500, according to a news release from Gov. Phil Scott’s office. Scott has also created the Vermont Enhanced Testing and Tracing Task Force, which is composed of people from the Department of Health and the agencies of Human Services and Digital Services, to provide strategy recommendations and to track developments.
“We have a strong and effective testing and contact-tracing program in Vermont, but as we work to keep Vermonters healthy, and slowly and safely restart our economy, doing even more will be critical,” Scott said in a prepared statement.
The governor has announced limited steps during the past two Fridays to loosen his stay-at-home order.
“This expansion of testing and tracing will help make sure that as we slowly ease public health restrictions and put more people back to work,” he said, “we’re able to identify cases quickly and better contain the virus so we don’t lose ground on our progress.”
In its most recent update, the Vermont Department of Health reported 862 confirmed cases of the viral disease from a total of 15,429 tests conducted to date. Forty-seven COVID-19 patients had died, including two residents of Windham County.
The state reported no new cases or deaths related to COVID-19 yesterday.
Currently, Vermont tests people who exhibit symptoms of the disease and have referrals from health-care providers, as well as pediatric patients and also does universal testing of staff and residents at certain group-living facilities when a COVID-19 case has been identified there.
The first phase of expanded testing will involve facility-wide testing in long-term care centers, as well as other facilities with vulnerable residents, upon the confirmation of a single case of COVID-19, according to the release.
This will include testing of all admissions and discharges, as well as regular universal re-testing of residents and staff after they test negative.
Asymptomatic health-care workers having contact with COVID-19 patients will also be tested. Over the next two weeks, so will all staff within the Vermont Department of Corrections.
Phase two will involve groups of people deemed “key to restarting priority sectors,” with particular focus on health-care workers, those employed in home health care, and child-care providers.
“And as [Scott] considers allowing more health procedures, testing would be expanded to many of these patients as well,” the news release says.
The last phase will include giving some Vermonters under mandatory 14-day quarantines the option to be tested to reduce that time span.
“It’s important to understand that as more testing is performed, and as people engage in greater activities, we will see an uptick in the number of positive cases — perhaps by a lot,” State Epidemiologist Patsy Kelso said in the release. “This program is designed to provide the data that will inform state decisions and help us to respond more quickly to what the data tells us about COVID-19 activity in our communities.”
As for contact tracing — the process of working outward from a new COVID-19 case to identify and alert those who may have been infected by that person — Vermont plans to expand these efforts to encompass contacts people had up to two weeks before developing symptoms. The state will also aid the contact-tracing effort by employing a text-based monitoring system and plans to train more people to work as tracers as necessary, the release says.