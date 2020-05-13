Vermont residents without COVID-19 symptoms can get tested for the viral disease at pop-up sites around the state, including one in Brattleboro on Thursday, the Vermont Department of Health announced.
Over the next 10 days, 11 such sites are scheduled, according to the department.
The state had previously announced the Brattleboro site, but only for certain front-line workers and people returning from out of state. On Wednesday, health officials announced they were expanding that to include anyone without symptoms.
Those interested in being tested can sign up for an appointment at humanresources.vermont.gov/popups.
Thursday’s site is at Brattleboro Union High School. The next closest sites to Brattleboro are in White River Junction on Saturday and Springfield on May 22.
Vermonters who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should contact their health care providers to arrange testing.