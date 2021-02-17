MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont Department of Health was flooded with phone calls Tuesday morning as COVID-19 vaccination scheduling began for people ages 70 and over.
In the first 15 minutes of opening for that age group, the department received 7,000 calls, according to a news release. The state previously had focused vaccination efforts on those 75 and older, as well as health-care workers, emergency medical providers and people in long-term care facilities.
Given the call volume, the department asks that people schedule their appointments online at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine.
There are enough appointments for everyone in the age group, the release said.
Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said officials expect to be able to move through the 70-and-over age group “fairly quickly” and then turn to the 65-and-over group.
“It’s clear we are now in a race,” Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said during state officials’ regular twice-weekly virus briefing Tuesday.
The race requires that Vermonters continue to work to contain the virus by adhering to public health guidance, such as avoiding crowded indoor spaces and multi-household gatherings, maintaining physical distancing and wearing masks.
“The other participant in the race is the vaccine,” Levine said. “As has been stated and has been reinforced today, more vaccine is on the way.”
As of Tuesday morning, 14 percent of Vermonters over the age of 16 had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state’s vaccine dashboard. Vermont had administered 115,700 doses with 37,500 people having received both required doses.
In New Hampshire, officials have given out more than 208,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and nearly 61,700 Granite Staters have received both doses, according to a vaccine tracker by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.