As Vermonters 65 and older began registering for COVID-19 vaccine appointments at state-run and pharmacy sites on Monday, the state continued planning for the next stages of the vaccine rollout.
Vermont — which had previously been vaccinating residents 70 and older, as well as health-care workers and people in long-term care facilities — plans to expand vaccine clinics to include the state’s six Walmart locations beginning on Wednesday, and National Guard-run sites soon, the Vermont Department of Health said in an update to medical providers last week.
The state is already offering community vaccine clinics at the state’s 14 hospitals; through Health Department district offices; three federally qualified health centers including the Bradford, Vt.-based Little Rivers Health Care; 20 Kinney Drugs locations, including those in Bradford and Randolph; 31 Walgreens locations; as well as home health and emergency medical services.
The clinics have been offering Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, and now that the Food and Drug Administration has given emergency-use approval to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — which is one dose instead of two — the state expects to begin making that available as soon as Wednesday.
By the end of March, the next group eligible for vaccination in Vermont will include people with high-risk health conditions, such as current cancer; chronic kidney disease; chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; heart disease; people who are immunocompromised; severe obesity; pregnancy; Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes; disabilities including chromosomal disorders, such as Down syndrome; intellectual disabilities; disabilities that compromise lung function; and sickle cell disease.
The state Department of Health has not yet outlined exactly how that next phase will work. More information about COVID-19 vaccines in Vermont is online at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine.
