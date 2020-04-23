The Vermont Department of Health announced five more confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 823.
“As you can see, we continue to be in a down-slope of the epidemiologic curve,” Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine said in a news conference that day, while standing beside a series of bar graphs representing daily case confirmations.
Dr. Levine’s agency Wednesday did not announce any additional deaths among patients with the viral respiratory disease. But it has provided more information about the 40 already been reported.
Thirty-eight of the Vermonters with COVID-19 who have died were at least 60 — with nine in their 60s, 14 in their 70s, and 15 who were 80 or older. Vermont has also tallied one death each among people in their 30s and 40s.
Although known COVID-19 cases are split fairly evenly by sex in the state — about 48 percent male and about 52 percent female — the deaths lean heavily toward men, at 65 percent.
This male dominance in the death data is also evident in New Hampshire, where 33 of the 48 COVID-19 deaths announced to date have been among male patients — about 69 percent.
This has also been seen in other countries, according to a March 20 article by The New York Times.
“People need to be aware that there is this pattern. Just like being old means you’re at higher risk, so does being male. It’s a risk factor,” Sabra Klein, a microbiologist and professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, was quoted as saying in the article.
This could be due to behavioral differences between the sexes — such as prevalence of smoking or hand-washing — or differences in the strengths of their immune systems, she told The Times.
Although Vermont’s data dashboard provides no information about underlying medical conditions, Levine said an assessment of the state’s first 29 deaths showed that all of these patients had “significant co-morbidities,” such as heart, lung or kidney disease; conditions that weaken the immune system; or obesity.
A little shy of half of them — 13 — had been patients at long-term care facilities, Levine said.
And though comprehensive conclusions cannot be drawn from the data, Levine said at Wednesday’s news conference, “It really is interesting that these cases reflect what we’re seeing nationally and around the world. Based on what we know, older adults and people who have serious underlying medical conditions appear to be at higher risk for severe illness [from] COVID-19.”
(In New Hampshire all but four of the 48 people whose deaths have been announced by the state were at least 60.)
As for the age group with the highest number of known cases in Vermont, that’s 50- to 59-year-olds, with 169, according to the state’s data dashboard, followed by 60- to 69-year-olds with 130. Although the two most senior age brackets (70 to 79, and 80+) account for the most deaths, they have also seen the fewest number of total cases among the adults-only age groups. (The only two groups with fewer confirmed cases are 10- to 19-year-olds, with 16, and kids up to age 9, with one.)
So far, 92 Vermonters in their 70s have tested positive for COVID-19 (including the 14 who died) as have 76 people in their 80s or older (including the 15 who died).
The case totals for people in their 20s, 30s and 40s have been higher, at 106, 121 and 112, respectively.
The state’s 823 positive results were drawn from a total of 13,462 tests.
Regarding the encouraging trends in Vermont’s data, Levine offered congratulations couched with caution and said measures such as staying home as much as possible and wearing cloth face masks remain critical.
“As you’ve been hearing, our efforts to flatten the curve are starting to make a difference,” he said, “but this isn’t over yet.”