Vermont health officials on Thursday announced two more confirmed cases of COVID-19, along with three additional deaths among patients with the viral respiratory disease.
The news release doesn’t specify the ages of those who died or whether they had pre-existing medical conditions. However, day-to-day changes in the state’s data dashboard of COVID-19 activity suggests two were 80 or older, and the other was 50 to 59.
As of Thursday morning, 43 Vermont patients with COVID-19 had died, and 825 cases had been recorded from 13,852 tests. Sixty-seven of those cases and two of the deaths have been among residents of Windham County, according to the data dashboard.