MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Green Mountain State is offering free radon test kits to help protect members of the public from the dangerous radioactive gas, according to the Vermont Department of Health.
“Testing is the only way to know whether your home has too much radon,” Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said in a news release from the state agency.
Colorless and odorless, radon is caused by the natural breakdown of uranium in water, soil and rock, and it can cause lung cancer when it gets into the air and is inhaled, according to a guide to radon produced by federal agencies. Radon is present throughout the United States, the guide states. It can be found in high levels within homes of all ages, but the problem can be addressed, according to the Vermont health department.
January is National Radon Action Month.
Vermont residents can request free radon test kits by emailing their name, mailing and physical addresses and phone number to radon@vermont.gov or by calling 1-800-439-8550.
The same offer is not available in New Hampshire.
“Unfortunately as the Radon Program in NH is just being reestablished after an absence of 7 years we did not have funding in place, to purchase test kits for this year’s National Radon Action Month,” Owen David, a radon specialist in the state program, said in an email Friday. “We hope to have test kits available in the fall of 2020 for New Hampshire residents.”
Kits can be purchased at a discounted rate through National Radon Program Services at Kansas State University at https://sosradon.org/test-kits. Kits can also be bought through the American Lung Association’s online store at https://bit.ly/2NTvNTa, or elsewhere on the Internet or at hardware stores.
Additional information about radon is available through the Vermont Department of Health at www.healthvermont.gov/radon, or through New Hampshire’s Radon Program at https://bit.ly/36lbJ2j.