WINDSOR, Vt. — Cedar Hill Health Care, a nursing home in Windsor, Vt., has a 30-case outbreak of COVID-19, according to its director.
As of Wednesday, the outbreak total included 20 residents and 10 employees who are confirmed or presumed to have COVID-19, said Patricia Horn, executive director of Cedar Hill Continuing Care Community, which includes the nursing home.
Due to the outbreak, visits, except for those at the end of life, have been paused and employees are wearing full personal protective equipment, including gowns, N95 masks and face shields, when working with residents.
PCR testing also has been increased from once a week for unvaccinated workers to as often as three times a week for both staff and residents, Horn said. Staff and vendors coming into the buildings also are using rapid antigen tests, and visitors can opt in to rapid testing as well.
“It’s a very, very difficult time,” Horn said.
The first staff member tested positive on Aug. 18, and the first resident on Aug. 20, she said. Except for two of the infected workers, all of those who have tested positive are vaccinated. Some are experiencing fatigue, nausea, cold symptoms and body aches, she said.
“Most everybody is having mild symptoms,” Horn said.
But one resident had low oxygen levels that employees were monitoring closely on Wednesday, Horn said. It was possible that resident may need to be hospitalized, she said.
To her knowledge, none of the employees were sick enough to be hospitalized, she said. “Some are having a more significant case than others,” she said.
Horn cited the recent uptick in community transmission due to the delta variant as the likely source of the outbreak.
“I think it’s a really important time to urge people to look at the transmission rate in the community [and] take as many precautions as they can,” she said.
The Cedar Hill outbreak is one of at least five in long-term care facilities in Vermont and comes following several weeks with no such outbreaks.
Cedar Hill Continuing Care Community had a previous outbreak at its memory care center in January that included 13 residents.
