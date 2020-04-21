Amid continued evidence of the plateauing of COVID-19 activity in Vermont, some workers who’d been subject to Gov. Phil Scott’s stay-at-home order were allowed to return to their job sites Monday.
But as Scott announced what he called a first quarter turn of the economic spigot — and said he hopes to follow with additional measures every week should the data signal it’s safe to do so — N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu described a loosening of restrictions in his own state as at least weeks away.
With unemployment soaring and the economy plummeting under the shadow of a global pandemic, protesters have taken to the streets in New Hampshire and other states to decry stay-at-home orders.
As The Concord Monitor reported, hundreds of protesters congregated outside the Statehouse Saturday, carrying signs with messages such as “End the lockdown” and “What happened to ‘Live Free or Die’?”
In a news conference the day before, Sununu called the guidance President Donald Trump had issued states for a phased reopening of their economies “a good template.”
“We’re looking at a stepped approach. We’re looking at how to implement metrics,” Sununu said. “But unfortunately, we’re just not there yet.”
For that to happen, “you really need about 14 days of better testing results,” he said earlier in the press briefing.
And though State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said the statistics were showing the positive effects of mitigation efforts and noted that increased testing of at-risk populations would yield a higher number of diagnoses, Sununu described the more than 75 new positives that had been reported over the past 24 hours as “a significant number.”
“We’re at a bit of a plateau. We’re not quite seeing the downturn that we’re hoping to see soon,” Sununu said.
On that same day, when New Hampshire hit just shy of 1,290 known COVID-19 cases, Vermont announced 11 more, for a total of 779. By Monday, Vermont’s cases had risen to 816; New Hampshire’s, 1,447.
At Scott’s news conference, he and other officials pointed to encouraging signs in their state’s data and models, including what the governor said was a growth rate in new COVID-19 cases averaging under 4 percent over the past 12 days.
“While these trends are encouraging, I want to be clear — we’re not declaring victory because we’re not out of the woods yet. But we are seeing some daylight,” Scott said.
Yet amid the slight easing of restrictions, Vermonters aren’t suddenly enjoying substantial liberties beyond their New Hampshire neighbors.
The new leniency Scott announced Friday is limited to property managers and work crews of no more than two people — and similarly sized office teams in what Scott called “low- or no-contact professional services,” such as Realtors and lawyers.
The 6-foot social-distancing standard must be observed between coworkers, Scott said, and cloth masks worn.
Some of the jobs Scott cited as benefiting from the easing of his March 24 stay-at-home order, as well as clarified guidance on retail operations, appear to be already exempted as employees of essential businesses under the version Sununu announced March 26.
And Scott’s small first step toward revving up Vermont’s economy falls short of Trump’s suggested phase one, which, according to Newsweek, could include reopening restaurants, movie theaters and gyms while maintaining physical distancing.
But, as he has before, Scott signaled that his state plans to chart its own path out of the pandemic.
“We’ll take and glean any information that could be relevant to us and helpful” from the federal guidelines, he said. “But again, we have a plan that I think works.”
In a statement responding to Saturday’s demonstration, Sununu said he empathized with the sentiment behind it and urged patience, according to WMUR.
“New Hampshire’s success at social distancing and mitigation efforts has led some to believe that COVID-19 is no longer a serious threat,” he said, “but we are unfortunately in the middle of a worldwide pandemic and only six weeks in.”
Meanwhile, officials from both Vermont and New Hampshire have stressed the importance testing and contact tracing will play in their states’ ability to achieve a new normal. And they emphasized that COVID-19 isn’t going anywhere soon.
In describing the mitigation measures Vermonters have already taken, Scott said safely and gradually lifting restrictions depends on their staying the course.
“It’s important ... we don’t lose all this ground that we’ve gained and we put this same effort toward finding ways to work and live with this virus at least until we have ... a vaccine that’s available,” he said. “Because the reality is, until we do have the vaccine, we’re still going to have this virus among us.”