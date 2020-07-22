MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont has hit a milestone in its fight against COVID-19 — more than 30 days without a death.
“... from a national standpoint, I believe this is unprecedented,” Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said at a news conference Tuesday. He said there have been no deaths since June 16.
“I look at our surrounding states, and they are doing so much better than they’ve ever done,” Levine said. “But they still report on deaths daily or almost daily.”
On Tuesday, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths among Granite Staters, bringing New Hampshire’s total to 400.
Throughout the pandemic, Vermont has tallied 56 deaths among people with the viral disease and 1,366 cases. A total of 84,947 people have been tested for COVID-19, and 1,148 have recovered from it.