A Vermont man accused of a Nov. 3 robbery in Winchester pleaded guilty and was sentenced earlier this spring.
John J. Green, 18, of Guilford, Vt., pleaded guilty to robbery, a felony, and reckless conduct, a misdemeanor, on March 13. According to charging documents, Green threatened a 16-year-old with a gun while robbing him at his house. The teenager had invited Green over to buy marijuana from him, according to an affidavit filed by Winchester police.
As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped a second-degree assault charge.
Green was sentenced to 360 days in jail, 120 days of which were suspended for three years on condition of good behavior. He had already served another 122 days awaiting the resolution of his case.
He was also sentenced to two to four years in N.H. State Prison, all of which was suspended for five years.
He is to serve three years of probation after his release.
Around the time of the Winchester robbery, Green was also arrested in Brattleboro. Police accused him and another man, Drake A. Smith, 18, of Brattleboro, of holding up a man at gunpoint on Elliot Street.
Green’s case in Vermont remains pending.