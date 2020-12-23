ROCKINGHAM, Vt. — A Rockingham man was taken to the hospital Monday after accidentally shooting himself in the leg, according to Vermont State Police.
Donald E. Wilson II, 40, unintentionally fired his 9mm caliber pistol outside his residence around 10:30 p.m., a news release from state police says; no one else was there at the time of the shooting.
Wilson arrived at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his right thigh and calf, the release says. He was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for treatment.