A Vermont man who allegedly led police on a chase through Brattleboro and Walpole a year ago has been indicted on new charges in New Hampshire, two months after he was sentenced to federal prison time in an unrelated drug case.
The new charges relate to the day of the alleged pursuit and claim Zachariah A. McAllister, 29, of Putney, Vt., drove recklessly on Route 12, caused a crash and then fled the scene.
He has been charged with reckless conduct and “conduct after an accident,” both felonies, as well as a misdemeanor count of disobeying an officer.
The incident on Sept. 11, 2019, drew multiple law enforcement agencies to Walpole and caused part of town to go into lockdown as police searched for McAllister.
Police said last year that McAllister was fleeing from an attempted traffic stop in Brattleboro that morning. Walpole police said an officer clocked him driving down Route 12 at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. When McAllister tried to turn onto South Street, according to police, he crashed into another car, injuring the driver — Kathleen Flammia, then 72, of Walpole — and fleeing on foot.
He was believed to have crossed the Connecticut River back into Vermont, and was apprehended 11 days later hiding in a home in Saxtons River, Vt., police said.
Later that month, federal prosecutors charged McAllister with selling fentanyl the previous January in Westminster, Vt. He pleaded guilty in March and in June was sentenced to 2½ years in prison, according to court records.
McAllister had several prior felony convictions in Vermont, including burglary and aggravated domestic assault, according to prosecutors there.