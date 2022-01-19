A Springfield, Vt., man is facing a federal charge for allegedly robbing the 802 Credit Union in Springfield earlier this month, according to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Vermont.
Samuel Colby, 39, was charged with bank robbery and is a suspect in a string of five robberies that occurred in Springfield and Westminster, Vt., between Jan. 6 and Jan. 14, a news release Tuesday from the U.S. Attorney's office said.
An affidavit filed in U.S. District Court in Burlington, Vt., lays out that a man matching Colby's description and wearing the same Adidas sweatshirt allegedly robbed a Circle K convenience store in Springfield and Allen Brothers Farm Market Store in Westminster on Jan. 6, as well as People's United Bank in Springfield on Jan. 10.
The affidavit written by FBI Task Force Officer Jeffrey W. Stephenson also says that just minutes after the robbery of a Family Dollar in Springfield on Jan. 14, Colby was recorded on surveillance video of a shop in the same plaza.
Colby has not been charged in connection with these other robberies. The U.S. Attorney's office in Vermont and the Springfield Police Department both declined to comment on whether he could face further charges, citing an ongoing investigation. The office of the Federal Public Defender for the District of Vermont, which is representing Colby, did not return a request for comment Wednesday.
The single charge of bank robbery that Colby has been charged with carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, the news release said.
For the first four robberies — at Circle K, Allen Bros., 802 Credit Union and People's United Bank — statements from witnesses and surveillance footage showed the suspect wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a large Adidas logo, the affidavit states. Witnesses and video footage provided a description of a white male, according to Stephenson, who wrote in the affidavit that a dark-colored sedan, later identified as a Chevy Malibu, was also reported or videoed at all four robberies.
Around 3:39 a.m. on Jan. 6, Springfield police received a report that the Circle K had been robbed at gunpoint and the store’s clerk later told police that the robber displayed a black gun and demanded a carton of Marlboro Reds cigarettes and $40, court documents state.
Allen Bros. was robbed the same day. Around 6:54 p.m., a man entered the store, drew a handgun and demanded cash from a store clerk, according to a news release from Vermont State Police the night of the robbery. No one was injured in the incident, but the man fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.
An employee told police after the robbery at 802 Credit Union that the robber had a note that said he had a gun and demanded $2,000, although employees at the credit union never saw a weapon, the affidavit states.
A search of Colby’s residence on Jan. 14 turned up a torn piece of stationery — which had the name of Colby's mother at the top — that appeared to match paper used for the demand note, court documents state. Springfield police also identified similarities between the handwriting on the demand note and a handwritten statement Colby made in a 2021 case in which he was a witness, according to Stephenson.
Police responded to 802 Credit Union again on Jan. 13 after someone there dialed 911. There, police observed a blue Chevy Malibu backed into a parking space, with Colby and a woman inside, Stephenson wrote in the affidavit. When questioned by police, Colby denied previously robbing the bank and denied that he had weapons in his vehicle, according to Stephenson.
Credit union employees told police that a man they recognized from the robbery five days earlier had returned to the building and pretended to use the ATM, the affidavit states. The employees said they were certain he was the same man who had robbed the credit union and one worker said he had seen Colby walk toward the building carrying what looked like a large screwdriver, the affidavit states.
Colby was detained but later released, the documents say. His vehicle was seized pending a warrant, which was later obtained, according to Stephenson.
When police searched the vehicle on Jan. 14, they found a black BB gun under the passenger’s seat, but the search was interrupted by a report of a robbery at Family Dollar, the affidavit states.
An employee of that business reported that the robber threatened that he had a firearm and demanded cash before leaving on foot, according to court documents. An employee followed the suspect to a laundromat in the same shopping plaza in an unsuccessful attempt to get a photo, Stephenson wrote.
Surveillance video from a Rite Aid placed Colby in the same plaza just minutes after the robbery and he was detained on Morgan Street in Springfield later in the day, according to court documents.
Prosecutors have requested that Colby remain detained pending trial.