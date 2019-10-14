ROCKINGHAM, Vt. — A man wanted in New Hampshire was arrested in Vermont Friday, according to police.
A Vermont State Police trooper saw a vehicle parked on the side of Vermont Route 103 in Rockingham just after 11:30 Friday night, according to a news release. The trooper stopped to assist and determined that the person with the vehicle, Michael S. Hunter, 34, of Rutland, Vt., had an active arrest warrant in New Hampshire.
According to State Police Sgt. Travis Valcourt, the New Hampshire warrant was related to Hunter’s failure to appear for charges of unauthorized taking and driving after revocation or suspension of a driver’s license.
Hunter was arrested and taken to the Westminster barracks for processing, the release says. He was charged as a fugitive from justice and held at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, Vt., on $10,000 bail.
He is set to appear today at 12:30 p.m. in the Windham Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro, according to the release.
