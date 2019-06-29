After a national search, the Keene Public Library Board of Trustees says a successor has been found to retiring longtime Library Director Nancy Vincent.
Marti Fiske, who is now the director of the Dorothy Alling Memorial Library in Williston, Vt., will start in her new role at a to-be-announced date later this summer, according to a news release Friday.
“(T)he board of trustees cannot overstate our appreciation and affection for Ms. Vincent, while in the same breath, enthusiastically welcoming Ms. Fiske, a dynamic, experienced library professional,” the release said.
Holding a master’s degree in library and information science from Syracuse University in New York and a bachelor’s in history and secondary education from Castleton University in Vermont, Fiske was the director of Pierson Library in Shelburne before moving into her current role in Williston, according to the release.
Keene’s search for a new library director involved not only the board of trustees but also members of the Friends of the Library, along with elected and appointed city officials. At the helm of the newly renovated and expanded Keene Public Library, Fiske will lead nearly 30 employees, the release says.
“It is such an honor to join Keene Public Library just as expanded services are being established. The (expansion and renovation) project is so impressive,” Fiske said in the release. “Plus, the city is even more vibrant than I remembered it from family visits in my youth and freshman year at Keene State College. I am delighted to have the opportunity to live and work with the community.”
Vincent announced her upcoming retirement this spring.
She began working at the library in 1986 and became director in 1994. She received a “Director of the Year” award from the N.H. Library Trustees Association in 2016, honoring both her contributions to the library and other work in the community.
“Nancy has been a tremendous asset to the city, and she’s gonna be missed terribly,” Keene Mayor Kendall W. Lane told The Sentinel previously. “Nancy, quite frankly, has been a volunteer par excellence. Anything going on in the city, Nancy has volunteered in and participated in.”