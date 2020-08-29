“A Libertarian Walks into a Bear”
By Matt Hongoltz-Hetling
Bold Type Books, 288 pp. $28
A book about the libertarian Free Town Project in Grafton, N.H., by award-winning freelance journalist Matt Hongoltz-Hetling is set for publication Sept. 15.
“A Libertarian Walks into a Bear” details the true story of how the New Hampshire town of about 1,340 residents (as of the 2010 census) became a radical social experiment—until bear attacks started. In 2004, libertarians from across the U.S. came to Grafton with the aim of establishing a hub for the Free State Project, which currently claims nearly 5,000 members in New Hampshire. Members pledge to “exert the fullest practical effort toward the creation of a society in which the maximum role of government is the protection of individuals’ rights to life, liberty and property,” according to the group’s website.
The book is billed as a “sometimes funny, sometimes frightening tale of what happens when government disappears into the woods.” Hongoltz-Hetling promises an interesting cast of characters and a few mentions of Keene.
Hongoltz-Hetling, whose work has appeared in various publications including USA Today and Popular Science, won a George Polk Award for reporting. He was also named a Pulitzer Prize finalist for a newspaper series on slumlords in Oxford County, Maine and Journalist of the Year by the Maine Press Association. He was most recently a reporter for the Valley News in Lebanon. He lives in Vershire, Vt.
—Sentinel staff