Vermont reported just four new positive tests for COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 752.
Two of the new cases were in Windham County, according to the Vermont Department of Health’s online activity tracker. The others were in Franklin and Washington counties.
Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said Monday that the number of new infections appeared to be “leveling off” in recent days, but it was too early to say if the trend would continue.
The state’s COVID-19 death toll also increased by one, to 29.
To date, the state has tested more than 10,500 people. Thirty-one people who are positive for COVID-19 were hospitalized as of Tuesday.