Residents of every county in New Hampshire are now required to quarantine when they travel to Vermont for nonessential reasons.
Vermont imposes quarantine requirements on people coming from counties in the northeastern U.S. with COVID-19 case counts of at least 400 per million.
Cheshire and Sullivan counties were not on Vermont’s list of “quarantine counties” until this week, though other parts of New Hampshire had been.
The restrictions do not apply to people coming to Vermont for essential purposes, including commuting to work, attending school, receiving medical care and buying groceries.
Vermont requires a 14-day quarantine, or seven days after a negative test. People traveling by car may quarantine in their home states before arriving. Those coming by other means must quarantine after arrival.