Vermont State Police arrested a Marlboro, Vt., man accused of accosting drivers and assaulting a Brattleboro man in June.
After investigating the incident, police identified the hitchhiker as Samuel Galanes, 19, and issued a warrant for his arrest Wednesday on two counts of disorderly conduct and one charge of aggravated assault. He turned himself in Thursday morning, the release says, and police brought him to the Windham Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court for arraignment.
On the evening of June 29, police received several calls about a hitchhiker on Route 9 near Augur Hole Road in Marlboro, according to a news release. The man was reportedly “throwing objects at vehicles, darting into traffic, and yelling obscenities in an attempt to get vehicles to stop.”
One caller alleged that the hitchhiker “engaged in a physical altercation” with a man and then fled on foot, police said. Jonathon Goselin, 28, of Brattleboro was seriously injured and needed multiple surgeries after the fight, the release says.