There’s a new sheriff in town in Windham County, Vt., after he was appointed to the post by Gov. Phil Scott.
Mark Anderson of Vernon was sworn in Thursday. He succeeds Keith Clark, who retired June 30 after 12 years in the position, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
“I am honored that Governor Scott has entrusted me as sheriff of Windham County,” Anderson said in the release. “I’m excited to lead the women and men of the office in its next chapter of service to the people of our community.”
Anderson has been appointed to serve out the remainder of Clark’s term, which runs until January 2023, he said this morning.
Anderson has more than 15 years of experience in law enforcement, most recently as the sheriff’s office’s chief deputy, and was elected Windham County high bailiff last year, according to the release. He’s a staff sergeant in the Massachusetts Air National Guard, and is a member of the board of directors of The I.N.S.P.I.R.E. School in Brattleboro, which serves teens and young adults with autism.
He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, the release says, and an associate’s degree from Greenfield Community College in Massachusetts.
“I’m pleased to appoint Mark as Windham County Sheriff and appreciate his experience and the dedication to public safety he’s demonstrated over his years of service,” Scott said in the release. “He’ll serve the people of Windham County well in this new role.”