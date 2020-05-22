In an effort to salute front-line workers of the COVID-19 outbreak, the 158th Fighter Wing of the Vermont Air National Guard will fly over select Green Mountain towns Friday afternoon.
The flyover is part of Operation America Strong, an initiative announced by President Donald Trump last month to honor essential workers amid the global pandemic.
A formation of four F-35A Lightning IIs will take off from the guard base in South Burlington at noon. The event is scheduled to last about 90 minutes, according to a post on the guard's Facebook page.
The flight path will go over Brattleboro and Bennington, as well as Berlin, Burlington, Essex Junction, Middlebury, Morrisville, Newport, Randolph, Rutland, Springfield, St. Albans, St. Johnsbury, Townshend, White River Junction and Windsor.
Residents of these areas should expect a few seconds of jet noise, the post says, as the aircraft pass overhead.