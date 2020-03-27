Vermont officials on Friday announced new guidelines that will allow more people to be tested for COVID-19, as the state’s number of confirmed cases rose to 184, 10 of them fatal.
People who have mild or moderate symptoms of the respiratory illness may now be tested with approval from their doctor, Commissioner of Health Mark Levine said at a news conference. People who have no symptoms are still not eligible for tests.
Previously, the Vermont Department of Health had focused testing on people who were hospitalized, residents of long-term care facilities, symptomatic health care workers, people with underlying health conditions and other high-risk groups.
Levine said state officials have believed from early on that more expansive testing would help check the virus. The recent procurement of additional collection and testing supplies allows the state to do so, he said.
“The objective here is to identify more COVID-positive patients early, isolate them and slow the spread of the virus,” Levine, a physician, said.
The experiences of other countries “show that early and broad testing is a proven strategy to slow transmission of this virus,” Levine said. “And Vermont is still early enough in the curve that this strategy may be effective.”
Levine acknowledged that expanding testing now could mean that the state runs low on supplies later. But he said it is the right time to test aggressively to identify and isolate people with the disease, as well as any of their contacts — especially as the state abides by Gov. Phil Scott’s stay-at-home order that took effect Wednesday. “This is really the critical juncture,” Levine said.
The health department is working with the Vermont Department of Public Safety to mobilize additional contact-tracing teams, he said.
Supply shortages have also affected testing in New Hampshire, where state officials have asked health care providers to limit testing to first responders, health care workers and the severely ill. In announcing the recommendations March 20, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services said the limiting factor was not lab capacity, but personal protective equipment and other supplies that workers need to collect specimens.
As of Friday afternoon, a total of nine cases of the disease had been identified in Windham County and 18 in Windsor County, according to the Vermont Department of Health. Further information was not released on the person who most recently died.
Also at Friday's news conference, Levine encouraged Vermonters to quit smoking and vaping, saying that those habits put people at greater risk of serious COVID-19 complications because both attack the lungs. He said resources about quitting are available at 802quits.org.
He also noted that residents in need of treatment for alcohol or other substance use may face greater barriers due to the restrictions in place to slow the virus.
He announced a new state website, vthelplink.org, offering free, confidential and personalized information and referrals to substance use prevention, treatment and recovery services.