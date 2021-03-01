WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. — There’s good news for New Hampshire residents who live near the Connecticut River. Vermont this week relaxed its COVID-19 travel restrictions slightly so that residents of border towns can travel across the river — in a limited zone — without quarantining.
“Those living in Vermont may travel 5 miles into adjacent states without quarantining upon return to Vermont. Those living in adjacent states within 5 miles of the Vermont border may travel 5 miles into Vermont without quarantining,” the Agency of Commerce and Community Development announced on its website.
“Vermont’s travel policy recognizes that many Vermont border towns are culturally and economically inseparable from the neighboring state’s border towns, and provides common-sense relief from Vermont’s quarantine policy for essential and necessary travel between border towns that occurs in the same day.”
The ACCD said essential travel includes “regular day-to-day travel that must occur for an individual’s health, safety and economic security,” such as grocery shopping, work or visits to a health care provider. And necessary travel is defined as travel for “an activity that you deem necessary to your physical or mental health,” including going to church, the gym, getting a haircut or “place-based outdoor recreation.”
However, still forbidden is cross-state travel for social gatherings, dining at a restaurant or bar, or going to an indoor venue for entertainment, such as a movie theater or bowling alley.
Nonetheless, the loosening of a 5-mile perimeter at the borders is a change from October, when Vermont began requiring a quarantine for nonessential travel between the state and New Hampshire counties, even including bordering areas.