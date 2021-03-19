BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Vermont Department of Health has confirmed the presence of another COVID-19 virus variant in the Green Mountain State, officials said in a news release Thursday.
Recent lab results show the B.1.429 strain, first identified in California, is now present in Vermont, with three cases thus far, according to the state health department. This comes a little more than a week after Vermont’s first confirmed COVID-19 case involving the B.1.1.7 variant, which is believed to have originated in the United Kingdom. Vermont has reported eight cases of the B.1.1.7 variant.
“These variants of the COVID-19 virus can move more easily from person to person,” Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said in the news release. “This is setting us up for a race of sorts between the presence of strains of a highly contagious virus, our rapidly progressing vaccination program, and the need for each of us to continue to focus on prevention and getting tested.”
Ongoing medical studies have thus far shown current coronavirus vaccines to be effective against these strains, according to the release, but Levine said the presence of these variants in Vermont reinforces the need for continued adherence to public health protocols like mask wearing, maintaining physical distance and avoiding crowded places.
“All prevention measures apply and are critical if we are to stay ahead of the virus and give ourselves the couple of months more we need to get all eligible Vermonters vaccinated,” he said.