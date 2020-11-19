A two-car accident in Dummerston, Vt., Tuesday left a Brattleboro woman with serious injuries and may also have injured noted mystery author Archer Mayor of Newfane.
The crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on U.S. Route 5 in Dummerston, Vermont State Police announced in a news release Tuesday evening.
The report noted Archer Mayor, 70, suffered minor injuries. The author lives in Newfane and is 70. His publicist did not respond to calls Thursday morning seeking confirmation it was he, nor did the author respond to an email inquiry.
Kelly Call, 34, of Brattleboro suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for medical attention, it said. Call’s condition was unknown as of Tuesday morning, but a hospital employee said she was no longer in the facility at that time.
An actual death investigator for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of the Vermont Department of Health, Mayor is also the author of an acclaimed mystery novel series featuring the fictional Lt. Joe Gunther of the Brattleboro Police Department. The series’ 31st volume, “The Orphan’s Guilt,” was published in September.