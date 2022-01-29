SURRY — Surry Mountain Lake Dam is poised to receive nearly $1 million in work to upgrade a couple of key features.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which owns and oversees the structure, selected Kingsbury Cos. of Montpelier, Vt., to replace the dam’s service gates, according to Bryan Purtell, a Corps spokesman.
Located on the Ashuelot River about a half-mile from the Keene-Surry town line, Surry Mountain Lake — in conjunction with Otter Brook Lake in Keene — provides flood protection for downstream communities, including Hinsdale, Keene, Swanzey and Winchester. Construction for the dam began in 1939 and was completed two years later, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Surry Mountain Lake consists of a 290-acre recreation pool as well as additional flood-storage area that extends about 5 miles upstream.
The dam’s gates seal off the emergency and service bypass tunnels, which lie 83 feet below its gatehouse and control the water levels of the reservoir, Kingsbury Cos. said in a news release Thursday. The firm was awarded the $910,400 contract in December.
The original dam gates were manufactured in 1939, but were replaced in 2000 with a different style of gate. The 21st-century gates “have not performed as well” as the original style of gate, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Purtell, the Corps spokesman, could not be reached Friday for additional information about why the gates needed to be replaced.
In addition to removing the old gates, Kingsbury Cos. will be responsible for furnishing, installing and testing new gates that are similar to the originals.
The timeline for the project will depend on when materials become available, according to Courtney Severy, who works in cost accounting and marketing for the contracting company. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges in supply, and it’s not yet clear when the work will begin, she said.
The gates will be replaced one at a time to ensure there is no interruption to the dam’s operation, according to the news release.