Vermont Gov. Phil Scott gave the go-ahead Wednesday for some outdoor recreational and fitness activities to resume, as he continues to ease restrictions under his March “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order.
Scott made this latest announcement on a day the Vermont health department reported a single additional COVID-19 case confirmation and no additional deaths.
Under this latest order, groups of up to 10 people can gather outdoors for recreation and fitness, so long as the activities involve little to no direct physical contact, according to a news release from his office.
Likewise, businesses, nonprofit organizations and government entities that provide or support these types of activities — state and municipal parks, trails, golf courses and more — are allowed to open starting Thursday, although campgrounds, beaches and marinas remain closed.
As in other directives, Scott’s latest order comes with a slew of safety requirements. They include that reopening entities mandate that people “arrive, play and leave,” and keep restrooms closed unless they can be regularly disinfected.
Scott also gave the green light to “inter-household socializing” — people gathering in each other’s homes and also allowing their kids to play together — as long as health and safety precautions are taken.
“These small gatherings will give Vermonters a chance to reunite and enjoy each other’s company. But we must do so carefully,” Scott said in the news release. “There is no specific set of rules, or enforcement measures that we can put in place here. We need Vermonters to be smart and thoughtful during these visits.”
As of Wednesday morning, 908 Vermonters had tested positive for COVID-19, with these results drawn from a total of 17,876 tests. A little more than 700 people people have recovered from the viral disease, and 52 COVID-19 patients have died.