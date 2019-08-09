GUILFORD, Vt. — Police say a construction worker died on the job Thursday.
Eric Streeter, 52, of Putney, Vt., was struck by a piece of construction equipment, according to a news release from Vermont State Police. He was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.
Streeter’s company, which isn’t named in the release, was repaving the parking lot at the welcome center on Interstate 91 northbound in Guilford.
The cause of death is undetermined, pending an autopsy, the release says.
No one from Vermont State Police was immediately available to comment this morning.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call detectives at the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.