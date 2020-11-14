Vermont’s governor on Friday banned multi-household gatherings and ordered bars to close amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in that state and around the country.
At a news conference, Gov. Phil Scott said the state’s contact-tracing efforts have linked many disease clusters to “private social gatherings, like baby showers, tailgate parties, deer camps and other small gatherings like barbecues,” he said.
He said that people often do not wear masks or keep physical distances at such events.
The prohibition applies to gatherings with people from more than one household, whether indoors or outdoors, in both public and private spaces.
For similar reasons, Scott announced he was ordering bars and social clubs to close for in-person service as of Saturday. Restaurants, he said, may stay open but must stop serving people in person at 10 p.m. each night, though they can continue to offer takeout after that hour.
“I want to be clear: We’re in a new phase of this pandemic,” Scott said. “The days of very low risk are over.”
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has said that small gatherings of friends and extended family are also driving up cases in the Granite State.
In a news conference Thursday, he urged people to limit their contacts with others, especially with the holidays coming up, though said he does not see it as the government’s role to ban private get-togethers.
“We want everyone to think carefully about it, about what they’re going to be doing, and about what sacrifices potentially that they can make knowing that this is a very unique year,” Sununu said. “It really is up to each citizen to consider that.”