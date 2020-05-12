The latest step in relaxing his March stay-home order, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has announced that the state’s retail sector will be able to reopen gradually starting May 18.
Vermont’s Agency of Commerce and Community Development, the Department of Health and the Department of Public Safety are developing guidance for the reopenings, to be released this week, according to Scott. But he said all employees will be required to wear facial coverings, and that, for now, store occupancy will be limited to 25 percent of capacity.
Customers will need to ensure social-distancing protocol — maintaining at least six feet between them — and all stores will need to have in place COVID-19 health and safety training. Customers are encouraged to wear face masks, too.
At a news conference Monday, Scott said of his state’s cautious approach to reopening, “Instead of taking two steps forward and one step back, we’ve chosen to take one-and-a-half steps forward without having to retreat.”
Certain businesses, such as grocery and hardware stores, have been allowed to remain open throughout the pandemic due to their being deemed essential.
Scott’s announcement came on the same day N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu allowed retail stores — along with hair salons, drive-in theaters and golf courses — to reopen.
On Monday, Vermont announced that 926 people had tested positive for COVID-19 to date, an increase of seven over the number announced Friday. During that same time period, figures from the Vermont health department indicate, 1,863 more tests were conducted, for a grand total of 20,871.
The number of COVID-19 patients who have died remained at 53.
“As we talked about on Friday, our data continues to show we’re moving in the right direction in slowing the spread of the virus,” Scott said at Monday’s news conference. “In fact, we have the third lowest rate of case growth in the country.”
Still, he reiterated the importance of Vermonters’ continuing to take measures to help contain the virus, including practicing social distancing, staying home when sick, limiting travel, wearing face masks and frequently washing hands. And he pointed to more severe outbreaks in some neighboring states.
“It’s really important to remember there’s been about 45,000 deaths within a radius of 350 miles of us here in Vermont,” he said.