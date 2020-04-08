Thirty-two more people in Vermont have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the state’s total as of Tuesday morning to 575, state health officials announced in a news release that afternoon.
The state had confirmed a total of 23 deaths among patients with the viral respiratory disease, a toll that stood unchanged from the day before.
In a news conference Monday, Gov. Phil Scott referenced projection models Vermont officials have made, as well as graphs of the virus’s activity thus far.
“This has given us some reason to be cautiously optimistic that social distancing and the sacrifices Vermonters have made are helping us flatten the curve,” Scott said while warning that people must be prepared for the situation to get worse before it gets better.
“Staying home and separating ourselves from others will be more important than ever,” he said.
Vermont has also announced a “data dashboard” to provide the public with additional statistics beyond what is presented in the health department’s regular news releases.
For example, a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed cases lists 38 under Windham County — or nine for every 10,000 people. These figures are significantly lower than Chittenden County’s 308 cases, or 20 per every 10,000 people. To date, the deaths have been tallied in Chittenden County (15), Franklin County (3), Windsor County (2), Windham County (1), Bennington County (1) and Lamoille County (1). The dashboard can be accessed at https://bit.ly/39PhHKx
Vermont’s 575 positive test results have come from 7,129 tests conducted. As of Tuesday morning, 29 people were in the hospital with COVID-19 and another 51 hospitalized patients may have it, according to the Vermont Department of Health.
And as the governor touts lower case loads, a correctional facility in Swanton is in “full lockdown” after two additional staff members tested positive for the disease.
The Vermont Department of Corrections announced Friday two employees of Northwest State Correctional Facility had been diagnosed with COVID-19. On Monday, two more were found positive, according to a news release.
One of the employees among the new cases was last in the facility on Friday, the release states. The facility has moved to a full lockdown in an effort to curb further exposure for staff and inmates.
Inmates will remain in their cells, with essential services, meals and medication to be brought to them. Movement will be restricted except for emergency and hygiene purposes, the release states.