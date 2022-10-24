BRATTLEBORO — Scott Sparks has high hopes for his recreational cannabis business.
The first to open in town, the Vermont Bud Barn — a picturesque red barn at 257 Marlboro Road — is a dream in the making for the Guilford resident, who owns two other marijuana-related businesses inside the space.
"I've been trying to do this for a really long time, and worked really hard to get here," said Sparks, 65. "It's very exciting."
The recreational side of the barn opened its doors Monday to people 21 and older, selling flower, edibles and other weed products from the Green Mountain State. Throughout the day, a steady stream of customers said they were excited to see the shop finally open, and to support a new local business.
The opening comes after Vermont in 2020 legalized the sale of adult-use cannabis, starting Oct. 1. Individual municipalities can opt in to allowing retail marijuana sales, which Brattleboro did during its town meeting in March 2021.
Weed sales are regulated by a three-member Vermont Cannabis Control Board, which has authority over licensing and enforcement of the state's marijuana industry.
In New Hampshire, recreational marijuana remains illegal, despite numerous legislative attempts recent years to legalize retail sales. The Granite State did decriminalize cannabis in 2017, meaning possession of up to 3/4 of an ounce can result in a civil violation and a fine, similar to a traffic, while larger quantities still carry criminal charges. Medical marijuana has been legal in the state since 2013.
Aside from the Vermont Bud Barn, another retailer — Theory Wellness — has applied to open a local shop, but had not yet received its state operation license as of Monday, according to Brattleboro Planning Services Director Sue Fillion.
The Bud Barn's space is the hub for all of Sparks' businesses, including Vermont Hempicurean, a hemp and CBD shop, and Vermont Grow Barn, which sells materials for cultivation. Possession and cultivation of marijuana has been legal in Vermont for adults 21 and older since 2018.
Both businesses have been operating in the barn since February, but Vermont Hempicurean initially opened on Flat Street in 2014.
On Monday, Sparks said after dealing with several years of red tape to open the Bud Barn, he's thrilled to finally have things up and running.
The day started at 10 a.m. with a line of people out the door, Sparks said, but customers started to steady out later on. Around 3 p.m., he estimated about 100 people had stopped in, and anticipated another hundred or so by the time the shop closed at 6 p.m.
"We purposefully started on a Monday so it would probably be a slower day," he said.
The retailer's menu is limited to start, due to various delays, according to Sparks. However, he said the inventory likely will be at full capacity in a few weeks.
For now, the Bud Barn has various strains of cannabis (ranging from $40-50 for 3.5 grams), pre-rolled joints ($16 for 1 gram) and multiple varieties of packaged edible gummies ($30). Guests were also offered a complimentary CBD-based seltzer on their way out Monday.
Sparks said that he had over 200 applications for "budtender" positions — the person helping customers behind the counter. Ten employees were brought on staff, including Eric Pollica.
Formerly a personal trainer, the Brattleboro resident said he's been growing his own weed for about five years and was drawn to the job because marijuana is something he enjoys.
"It's the same vein of helping people get better. Cannabis helps people with their pain ... It's just another way to help," he said.
That's the case for Marvin Luna of Brattleboro.
The 33 year-old said that, as well as recreationally, he uses marijuana for symptoms stemming from ADHD, lack of sleep, anxiety and childhood traumas.
Luca said during the opening that it "feels wonderful" to now have a dispensary down the street.
"It feels full circle ... ," he said. "I voted for this to happen and it feels very satisfying."
Samuel Crowther, 23, of Jamaica, Vt., said he's been "anxiously waiting" for dispensaries to start opening near him since Vermont legalized recreational retail sales.
Crowther added that he's glad he can support a local business now, rather than buying from out-of-state.
"Obviously it's going to be expensive for a while, but it's fine to go treat yourself every now and then," he said.
The same goes for Cody Balin, 33, who stopped by Monday just to buy a t-shirt.
"I don't smoke ... ," the Brattleboro resident said. "I'm just happy to support the space."
Moving forward, Sparks plans to add his own cultivation facility inside of the barn, to be known as In The Weeds. This will be where he grows the Bud Barn's house brand, though he said it will still supply other types.
He added that, for all of his businesses, it's about more than getting high.
"I just want to get rid of the stigma of what cannabis is," he said. "I want to have a fun, enjoyable, respectful place where people can come and talk about cannabis with other people who enjoy it ... and support Vermont growers that have not been able to be part of the legal world."
