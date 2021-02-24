Vermonters who are 65 and older will be eligible to make appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine starting this coming Monday, state health officials announced Tuesday. This expansion comes on the heels of Vermont’s widening its vaccine program recently to those 70 to 74.
Newly vaccine-eligible Vermont residents can make their appointments at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine beginning at 8:15 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Vermont Department of Health.
Those who were already eligible through the state’s rollout but haven’t yet made an appointment can still do so, and people will be able to schedule their second dose of the vaccine when receiving their first.
Vermont health officials encourage people to create their accounts at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine ahead of time. Those who can’t make their appointment online, need assistance or wish to speak with someone in a language other than English can contact Vermont’s call center at 855-722-7878. The center is open Monday through Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
As of Tuesday, more than 91,000 Vermonters had received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 46,400 of them had received both, according to the release.