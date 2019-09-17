Vermont health officials have announced the state’s first confirmed case of the severe, vaping-associated respiratory illness sweeping the nation.
Five other possible cases are also being investigated, according to a news release Monday from the Vermont Department of Health.
Citing patient privacy, the department declined to release the age, gender, location or condition of the person whose illness has been confirmed.
Nationally, as of last week, 380 confirmed and likely cases and six deaths from 36 states and one territory had been reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
New Hampshire has no confirmed cases, but has one possible case being investigated, said Sarah Stanley, public information officer for the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services, on Tuesday.
People with the lung disease often experience symptoms gradually, including breathing difficulty, shortness of breath and chest pain before being hospitalized, according to the CDC. Other symptoms that have been reported are vomiting, diarrhea, fever and fatigue.
The sudden onset of the illness has led investigators to focus on contaminants, rather than vaping products that have been on the market for several years.
One potential lead is the oil derived from vitamin E, known as vitamin E acetate, found in many samples of cannabis vaping products used by people who have gotten sick, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
“This is a serious disease that can be deadly,” Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said in Monday’s news release. “The only common link so far is vaping. Until we know more about the specific cause of these illnesses, we strongly recommend that if you vape — stop now. We have resources to help. And if you don’t vape — don’t start.”
More information about the outbreak and Vermont’s situation report is available at: healthvermont.gov/vapingillness.