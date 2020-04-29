The Vermont health department has announced seven more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total as of Tuesday morning to 862.
One of the newly announced cases involves a Windham County resident. Four are from Bennington County, and two are from Chittenden County.
The day’s update cited no additional deaths among patients with the viral disease; that figure stood at 47.
So far, 20 of those who have died were 80 or older, 14 were in their 70s, 10 were in their 60s, and the remainder were between 30 and 60, according to data on the Vermont Department of Health’s website. Two of the people who died were residents of Windham County.
Vermont’s 862 positive results were drawn from 15,215 total tests.