Vermont medical providers are now allowed to offer certain elective procedures again as part of the state’s gradual easing of restrictions put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Gov. Phil Scott announced the resumption of these procedures during a news conference Monday, stressing that Vermont’s efforts to expand COVID-19 testing and contact tracing play a critical role in making this possible.
Effective immediately, outpatient clinic appointments have been allowed to resume, along with mammograms and other types of diagnostic imaging, as long as the providers meet a host of requirements.
As detailed both by Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Monday’s press conference and a news release from Scott’s office, these requirements include screening patients for COVID-19 symptoms before procedures, as well as all staff and “essential visitors” before they’re allowed to enter the building.
Masks, goggles and other personal protective equipment must be worn as needed to protect patients and providers alike, and patients have to wear coverings over their mouths and noses when they’re in public areas.
This same rule applies to any “patient companions,” who are allowed only if their presence is essential. Likewise, only medical professionals who are needed for a procedure will be allowed in the procedure suite. Chairs in waiting rooms must be at least six feet apart, providers must have written procedures for sanitizing common areas, and signs must be displayed to reinforce social distancing, mask wearing and “coughing etiquette.” And, Levine noted, “There should be liberal access to hand sanitizer.”
All of the above also applies to outpatient surgeries — whether in an office or ambulatory surgical center — but these procedures come with even more requirements. They include, but aren’t limited to, mandating that patients be tested for COVID-19 within 96 hours before any procedures needing airway management and that they self-quarantine between the test and the procedure.
In coordination with the Vermont Testing Task Force, providers must also develop and execute plans to test regularly all personnel who come into contact with patients. And all outpatient clinics will be required to maintain enough personal protective equipment for their own needs, as well as in the event of a COVID-19 surge — without relying on the state’s sources or supply chain.
Monday’s announcement came on the same day health-care facilities in New Hampshire were allowed to resume MRIs, CT scans and other time-sensitive procedures, along with hip or knee replacements and other procedures to treat chronic pain.
Levine noted that should future COVID-19 activity prevent Vermont medical providers from being able to care for patients safely, without straining hospital resources and in-patient capacity, elective procedures could again need to be suspended.
“On the more optimistic side though,” he said, “if our efforts to slow and contain the spread of the virus continue to succeed, we expect to slowly and safely reopen other parts of our health-care system, such as dentistry and eye care.”