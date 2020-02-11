BELLOWS FALLS — The Vermont Attorney General’s Office has cleared an officer of misconduct allegations.
A complaint filed against Bellows Falls police Sgt. Mario Checchi accused him of tipping off the target of a search warrant before it was conducted, according to a news release from the AG's office Monday afternoon.
The release doesn’t specify the details of the complaint.
Vermont State Police conducted the investigation at the state's attorney's request, the release says, and turned over the results to the attorney general’s office for review. State Police spokesman Adam Silverman directed questions about the initial case to Bellows Falls police.
Domenica Padula, chief of the Criminal Division of the Attorney General’s Office, was not immediately reachable Tuesday morning for comment.
Checchi is well known in Bellows Falls and beyond as the department’s K9 officer since his furry partner, Caesar, joined the team in 2014.