Vermont's health commissioner is now recommending residents wear cloth face masks when they need to go out in public, even if they have no symptoms of COVID-19.
Dr. Mark Levine made the announcement at a news conference Friday morning, before President Donald Trump announced that evening that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was also changing its advice for Americans, and recommending face masks in public.
Levine said his guidance came with the evolving data on COVID-19.
"Now we know, from more recent data, that pre-symptomatic spread of COVID is possible, especially in the 48 hours prior to symptom onset," Levine said. "So wearing a face mask may help people from spreading the virus."
He emphasized that medical-grade masks should be left for health care workers on the front lines, and that social distancing "is still the most effective way to slow the spread."
As of Friday, Vermont had 389 positive test results for the novel coronavirus, and 5,228 tests had been administered. There are 29 people hospitalized with the virus, according to data collected by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition.
The state is also ramping up its testing efforts, working to expand testing to people with mild to moderate symptoms, according to a news release from the health department.
Seventeen people who were known to have COVID-19 have died, and 11 of those deaths are associated with two senior citizen facilities, in Burlington and Essex Junction, according to the state health department.
Levine said Friday the state is monitoring a total of eight facilities across the state.