The Palace Theater in Manchester lost $7.5 million and laid off 50 artists during the 15 months it was closed after COVID-19 hit. At Concord’s Capitol Center for the Arts, ticket sales are down 40 percent this year after omicron led it to cancel its January shows.
Citing those losses, directors of both venues urged a House committee Monday to pass a bill that would give them a legal right to require patrons to wear masks, show proof of vaccination, or produce a negative COVID-19 test for entry. They said House Bill 1369 would also allow them to accommodate performers who insist on those measures.
“The more safety protocols we put in place, the more people are feeling safe to come out,” said Peter Ramsey, president and CEO of the Palace Theater. “If there’s things that I can do in a responsible manner to, as much as possible, make people feel safe in their spaces, I’m going to do it as long as it’s legally viable.”
According to the Legislature’s website, 515 people had registered opposition to the bill as of Monday and 173 logged their support. One question raised repeatedly Monday centered on the right of choice and whether it belonged to the performing arts venue or the patrons.
While venues and other businesses can put those safety protocols in place now, two other House bills would prohibit them from requiring some of those measures, even if a performer demanded it. A public hearing on one, HB 1224, which would prohibit proof of vaccination, is scheduled before the House Health, Human Services, and Elderly Affairs committee Tuesday. The second, HB 1490, which would prohibit businesses from requiring proof of vaccination and possibly masking, is under consideration now by the House Judiciary Committee.
Gov. Chris Sununu opposed the federal vaccine mandate last year on larger employers, saying that authority belonged to business owners. His office reiterated that Monday when asked for his position on HB 1369.
“The governor has been clear in his position that private businesses may set their own COVID safety protocols for patrons and employees,” said spokesman Ben Vihstadt in an email. “It is not the government’s role.”
Andrew Pinard, founder of the Hatbox Theatre in Concord and now executive director of the Claremont Opera House, said having the support of a law would also make it easier to adopt and enforce safety measures.
“The biggest challenge … is that we need governmental support in terms of suggesting that this is an important and necessary function of our business,” he said, adding that he felt there was mixed messaging during the state’s mask mandate last year that led to problems.
“That resulted in confrontations (with) people who chose to come out to a concert and use that as their independent opportunity to create a scene,” he said.
Some committee members raised the possibility of requiring masks but prohibiting vaccination requirements. Among those who cautioned against doing so was a House member who has led the effort against vaccine mandates without religious, medical, and conscientious objection exemptions.
Rep. Tim Lang, a Sanborton Republican, said as the regional IT manager for Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s largest concert promoter, he knows venues cannot afford to lose performers who demand vaccination or testing requirements in their contracts. He urged the committee to instead require venues to refund ticket sales if they adopt masking, vaccination or testing requirements after a person has purchased a ticket.
Lang pointed to the Dave Matthews Band, which requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. And, anyone who goes backstage must test daily, regardless of vaccination status, he said.
“So me going backstage sick and getting that artist sick would have a multi-million-dollar rolling effect (on the band and venues) as they have to quarantine for 14 days if someone got sick on that tour,” Lang said. “So there are some legitimate reasons for doing some of this.”