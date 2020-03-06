Operating budget: $3,675,826, which is up $180,925, or about 5.2 percent, from the $3,494,901 voters OK’d last year. If voters reject the budget proposal at the polls, a default budget of $3,692,162 would go into effect.
Operating budget comparisons do not represent the change in the amount that would need to be raised by taxes, which is also affected by spending requests in separate warrant articles and year-to-year changes in revenue.Hot topics: Voters will be asked if the town should create a municipal transportation capital reserve fund. An additional motor-vehicle registration fee of $5 per vehicle would be deposited into the fund to support improvements to the town’s roads, culverts and bridges.
Although the board of selectmen recommends this, the budget committee does not. That’s because budget committee members don’t view it as a fee, but rather a regressive tax, and it should be labeled as such, according to committee member Chester Lapointe.
Also on the warrant: Voters will be asked to consider vehicle purchases via two separate articles. For Article 9, voters must decide whether to enter into a three-year lease-to-purchase agreement — totaling $37,786 — for a new police cruiser. The article seeks to raise $12,595 for the first year.
In Article 11, voters will determine whether the town should enter into a five-year lease-to-purchase agreement — totaling $121,706 — for a new wheel loader. The first year’s payment would be $26,792.
Contested races: Gary Carle, Colby Ebbighausen, incumbent Roberta Heinonen and James T. Rokes Sr. are running for a three-year term on the board of selectmen.
Richard Pratt, incumbent Jennifer Rhodes and John A. Riedell are running for two three-year terms on the planning board.
Elections: Tuesday, March 10, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Winchester Town Hall. Since Winchester is an official-ballot town, voters will consider all warrant articles at the polls.